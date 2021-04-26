'The Historical Record Is Affirmed': Armenian Reaction To Biden Recognition Of Armenian Genocide
President Biden is the first sitting U.S. president in decades to formally call the mass slaughter of Armenians at the hands of Ottoman Turks more than a century ago a “genocide.”
We get perspective from Ara Sanjian, an associate professor of history at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and the director of the university’s Armenian Research Center.
