Not My Job: We Quiz Broadway Star André De Shields On Canals

Published April 24, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT
André De Shields attends The 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day on May 01, 2019 in New York City.

André De Shields is an actor, singer, choreographer, writer, musician, lyricist, a professor and an icon of style. He recently played Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway, and he'll appear as King Lear at the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival this summer.

We've invited De Shields — a Broadway star — to answer three questions about narrow ways, that is, canals.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

