Pastor Shares Thoughts On Chauvin Verdict And His Message To People Of Faith

It’s been another heavy news week in America with a rare guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

Last May, Floyd’s death reignited the Black Lives Matter movement around the world. For those who knew Floyd, his loss hit close to home. George Floyd was a Christian who mentored young men in Houston’s Third Ward before he moved to Minnesota.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Patrick Ngwolo, lead pastor of Resurrection Houston, who knew Floyd as an ally and a friend, about the message he will deliver to church members on Sunday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.