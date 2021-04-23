Meth Addiction Is Nearly Impossible To Break, But New Interventions Are On The Horizon

Experts fear that the isolation and trauma of the pandemic will only worsen the spread and stigma of substance use disorders and addiction.

But in the Veterans Affairs health care system, psychologists are using a new intervention that has had great success in treating one of the most difficult addictions to break: methamphetamine.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dominick DePhilippis, a clinical psychologist with the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia.

