Federal Officials Meet To Consider Fate Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

On Friday, a federal advisory panel meets to decide whether to resume the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Distribution was paused after reports of extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Leana Wen, a professor of public health at George Washington University and emergency room physician, who argues the longer the pause goes on, the more potential harm it has.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.