Why Implicit Bias Training For Police Doesn't Work — And What Can Be Done To Combat Racism

Published April 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
NYPD officers patrol inside Times Square station as the New York City subway system. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
The guilty verdict in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen by many as an important step toward police accountability. But many activists acknowledge much more needs to be done to combat racism in police departments across the country.

In the aftermath of recent police killings of Black Americans, many departments have implemented implicit bias training for officers. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jack Glaser, a University of California, Berkeley social psychologist whose work focuses on police interactions and implicit bias.

