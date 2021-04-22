A Veteran's View Of Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan

Last week, President Biden announced his plan to end the war in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that led to the U.S. invasion in 2001.

In making that decision, Biden rejected advice from top military advisors and Pentagon officials.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR’s Tom Bowman, who covers the Pentagon. And, Jason Dempsey, a retired Army officer who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, joins us. He’s now an adjunct senior fellow at the Center For A New American Security.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.