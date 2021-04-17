Spring Pledge Drive 2021

© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published April 17, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT
WHQR's Spring Pledge Drive has arrived! We are off to a great start and we are eager to meet our goal of $175,000 so we can continue providing essential programming (and eliminate the Summer Stealth Drive). Pledge today.

WHQR is celebrating a lot of growth this spring. We've just published our brand new website to help you easily find all of our newest stories; our newsroom is growing (meet our newest reporter and host here); and we're in the process of installing a powerful generator so we’ll be able to keep more of the Cape Fear region informed even when the power is out. WHQR can grow only because of the support we receive from members and listeners.

We are so excited about the gifts available during this Pledge Drive. We asked our listeners to submit t-shirt designs inspired by their love for public radio and we received so many wonderful designs. The winning design, "WHQR On My Mind" created by Mar'Emilia Borja, will be printed on our tall coffee mugs (for a pledge of $5 a month) and t-shirts (for a pledge of $10 a month). We also have day sponsorships and NYTimes subscriptions available.

T-Shirt Contest Winner

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
