Undersea Explorers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found

Published April 5, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Undersea explorers made it to the deepest shipwreck ever reached. It's a U.S. Navy ship sank off the Philippines in World War II. It went down in 21,000 feet of water. That's about 4 miles. A submersible vehicle with a crew went down to capture images of the USS Johnston. It's now a grave for those who did not survive the sinking. The Guardian published images showing its guns and turrets still visible. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition