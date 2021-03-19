© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Scientists Airlift Rhinos Upside Down Out Of Namibia For Conservation

Published March 19, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's an upside-down rhino. Scientists in Namibia want to move rhinoceroses to new locations to save them. CNN reports they found the easiest way to move them was to fly them by helicopter dangling upside down. A research team from Cornell found that helps open the airways. No word if people could fly this way next. Budget airlines could cram in more passengers with seats on the ceiling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

