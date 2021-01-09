Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big addition to the Capitol building when they finish fixing it up? Joel Kim Booster.

JOEL KIM BOOSTER: An it's-been-this-many-days-since-our-last-coup sign.

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: A 7-foot unscalable wall of subpoenas.

SAGAL: And Maeve Higgins.

MAEVE HIGGINS: Little slits to pour boiling oil out of and a murder hole.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to...

SAGAL: ...Maeve Higgins, Joel Kim Booster and Amy Dickinson. Thanks to all of you for listening. And hey, congratulations. You made it to this year. You didn't think you could do it, but you did it. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.