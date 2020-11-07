Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next thing a state will legalize? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: California and New York will both legalize bringing an emotional support Canadian to the polls next election.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Now that something as fun as psychedelic mushrooms is legal, the next thing to be legalized will be the practice of walking your dog naked so when they poop, so can you.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Dulce Sloan.

DULCE SLOAN: Mobile, Ala.'s longtime ban on silly string and confetti will be repealed. We all need a little fun nowadays, and nothing like picking tiny bits of paper and rubber out of your hair to have a good time.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thanks, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Maz Jobrani, Dulce Sloan. And thanks to all of you for listening. It was a stressful week. We got through it together. We'll do that again next week. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you then.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

