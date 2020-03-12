Police In Florida Need Help Capturing Missing Cow

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Somebody lost a cow in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Police put out a notice online - wanted, unknown cow, brown with a white head, faster than it looks. A police spokesperson said the cow has been loose for weeks. The department has tried to wrangle her, but she knows how to jump a fence. She also loves a good swimming pool. The police notice said the cow is guilty of, quote, moo-ving (ph) violations. That pun should just be illegal, shouldn't it? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.