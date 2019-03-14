© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The U.S. Is Using A Secret List To Block Some Journalists At The Border. Here's One Photographer's S

Published March 14, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT

Kitra Cahana is a photojournalist with dual U.S.-Canadian citizenship who has been documenting the migrant crisis in Mexico and Central America. In January, she was twice denied entry to Mexico. Then, documents leaked to NBC San Diego revealed her name was on a secret government list. Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins talks with Cahana for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Migrants scope out and try to find a place to cross the U.S. - Mexican border wall near the beach in Tijuana, Mexico, on December 16, 2018. Some attempt to dig under the wall, while others pass over it. (Kitra Cahana/MAPS)
/
Migrants scope out and try to find a place to cross the U.S. - Mexican border wall near the beach in Tijuana, Mexico, on December 16, 2018. Some attempt to dig under the wall, while others pass over it. (Kitra Cahana/MAPS)

Tags

Here & Now