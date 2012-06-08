377: Can Lincoln Be Cool Again?

Lincolns used to be the coolest cars in the world. They used to be driven by kings, moguls and celebrities. Today, Lincolns are driven by the old, the out-of-touch, and the guys hustling you at the airport.

On today's show: How Lincoln is trying to regain its former glory — and how the story of Lincoln may be the story of the U.S. auto industry, for better or for worse.

Music: Yo Gotti's "Beamer Benz & Bently," Frank Sinatra's "Nothing But The Best," Jay Z's "Empire State Of Mind," and Nikki Minaj's "Beez In The Trap." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Spotify/ Tumblr.

Also: Listen to our special luxury car playlist from Zoe Chace.

