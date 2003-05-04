© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Hollywood Offers Sequel Opportunity for All

By Liane Hansen
Published May 4, 2003 at 12:00 AM EDT

In Hollywood this year, it's deja vu all over again... and again... and again. So far, a record 25 sequels are set to hit U.S. theaters in 2003 -- everything from the final installment of the Lord of the Rings trilogy to Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd. NPR's Liane Hansen and Peter Bart of Variety magazine discuss the sequel trend.

25 Sequels So Far:

Final Destination 2

Shanghai Knights

The Jungle Book II

X2: X-Men United

The Matrix Reloaded

Pokemon Heroes

2 Fast 2 Furious

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Rugrats Go Wild

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Bad Boys II

Exorcist: The Beginning

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life

American Wedding

Freddy vs. Jason

Jeepers Creepers 2

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Scary Movie 3

The Whole Ten Yards

The Matrix Revolutions

Barbershop 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.