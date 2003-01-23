© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sneezes and Colds

By Robert Siegel,
Lynn Neary
Published January 23, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Robert Siegel and Lynn Neary muse on the number of times the cliche "when X gets a cold; Y catches pneumonia" is used in print. The formation applies to countries, economies, businesses.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
See stories by Lynn Neary