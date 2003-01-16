© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Patricia Stevens Due and Tananarive Due

Fresh Air
Published January 16, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

They have collaborated on the new book Freedom in the Family: A Mother-Daughter Memoir of the Fight for Civil Rights. Patricia Due was a civil rights activist with CORE (Congress of Racial Equality) and was part of the movement's landmark "jail-in." Protesters served time instead of paying a fine for the so-called crime of sitting at a Woolworth lunch counter. Patricia Due worked with many of the movement's great figures during the 1960s. Tananarive Due is a former features writer for The Miami Herald, and has written the novels The Black Rose, My Soul to Keep and The Living Blood.

