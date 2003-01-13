MacArthur Grant

NPR's Pam Fessler reports numerous non-profit organizations will receive a package of grants worth $42 million from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation in Chicago. In honor of the foundation's 25th anniversary, NPR received the single largest grant ever in public radio history. The Chicago arts community is the biggest beneficiary with remaining funds going to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, nine musuems, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Joffrey Ballet.

Copyright 2003 NPR