U.S. Makes Diplomatic Overtures to N. Korea

By Mike Shuster
Published January 10, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Mike Shuster reports on U.S. efforts to engage North Korea in dialogue that might reverse North Korea's decision to restart its nuclear reactor program. Secretary of State Colin Powell gives North Korea's U.N. representatives permission to fly to New Mexico for talks with Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat who is the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and has visited North Korea. Earlier this week, the Bush administration dropped its refusal to take part in direct talks with North Korea.

