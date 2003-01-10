Remembering the Met's Richard Mohr

NPR's Robert Siegel notes the passing of the man who ran the Metropolitan Opera broadcast's much-loved intermission programs for more than a decade. Richard Mohr was 83. Mohr died of a heart attack late last year but his death was not announced until this week. The weekly intermission shows featured the Texaco Opera Quiz, in which listeners sent in thousands of trivia questions -- ranging from the factual to the judgmental -- that were answered by a panel of experts.

