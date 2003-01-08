South Korean Green Card Dispute

NPR's Lynn Neary talks with Alex Park, an attorney in Santa Clara, California about a case involving some 275 green card holders, mostly South Koreans, whose green cards were obtained through bribes paid to a U.S. immigration supervisor by two immigration brokers. Park represents 95 of the 275 green card holders, 14 of whom have been issued "notices to appear" at deportation hearings. He says that his clients believed they were simply paying processing fees and did not know they were involved in a scam.

