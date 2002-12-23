© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smallpox

By Richard Knox
Published December 23, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Doctors and public health officials say they're worried about the Bush Administration's plan to give smallpox vaccinations to as many as 11 million people over the next few months. That's because millions of Americans have medical problems meaning they could be hurt -- not only by the vaccine, but by exposure to a person who'd recently been vaccinated. Public health experts say it would be wiser to vaccinate a small number of people, and then assess the results before proceeding. NPR's Richard Knox reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Richard Knox
Since he joined NPR in 2000, Knox has covered a broad range of issues and events in public health, medicine, and science. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Talk of the Nation, and newscasts.
See stories by Richard Knox