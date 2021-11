He is starring in the new film Love In the Time of Money and recently starred in the movie The Grey Zone. He directed and produced the movie Animal Factory, a prison drama starring Willem Dafoe and Edward Furlong. He made his directorial debut with Tree's Lounge in 1996. Buscemi has acted in more than 60 movies over the past 20 years. He won particular praise for roles in cult favorites such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Fargo.

