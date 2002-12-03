© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Everything Must Go at Enron Auction

By John Ydstie
Published December 3, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Many of Enron's remaining assets are for sale at an auction under way in Houston, one year after the company filed for bankruptcy. Proceeds will raise money to pay a fraction of the company's debt. NPR's John Ydstie speaks with John Olson of the securities firm Sanders, Morris, and Harris.

Morning Edition
John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
