The life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is as colorful and heart-wrenching as her paintings. A movie about her, Frida, opens nationwide this week. Host Liane Hansen talks to director Julie Taymor, known for directing the film Titus and the Tony-winning musical The Lion King. An artist herself, Taymor says making Kahlo's paintings come to life became a challenge.

